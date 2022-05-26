Texas A&M’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Jennie Park earned honorable mention on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America team announced Thursday. Park tied for third individual at the NCAA Championships, finishing at 1-under 287. Fernández García-Poggio led A&M with a 72.08 stroke average, fifth-best in school history.
Texas A&M's Fernández García-Poggio, Park earn WGCA All-America honorable mention
