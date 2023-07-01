PARNU, Estonia — Texas A&M senior Daniel Rodrigues finished in a tie for fourth place with sophomore teammate Jaime Montojo tied for 13th at the European Amateur Championship on Saturday.
Rodrigues shot a final-round even-par 72 at Parnu Bay Golf Links to finish at 18-under 270, three strokes behind champion Jose Luis Ballester Barrio of Spain.
Montojo finished his climb from 53rd at the midway point of the tournament with a second straight 68 to reach 15 under. He shot the second-best round of the day Saturday to move up 23 spots. Montojo also was the only golfer to shoot in the 60s all four rounds.