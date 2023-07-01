PARNU, Estonia — Texas A&M senior Daniel Rodrigues finished in a tie for fourth place with sophomore teammate Jaime Montojo tied for 13th at the European Amateur Championship on Saturday.

Montojo finished his climb from 53rd at the midway point of the tournament with a second straight 68 to reach 15 under. He shot the second-best round of the day Saturday to move up 23 spots. Montojo also was the only golfer to shoot in the 60s all four rounds.