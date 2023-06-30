Texas A&M senior golfer Daniel Rodrigues is tied for third at 15-under 129 after the second day of play at the European Amateur Championship.

Rodrigues is tied with Michael Alexander Mjaaseth and both of them trail the leaders by just one stroke. James Ashfield and Jose Luis Barrio Ballester are tied for the lead at 16-under.

On Thursday, Rodrigues birdied eight holes, five of which came on the front nine, to give him a 7-under 65.

Along with Rodrigues, fellow Aggie Jaime Montojo is competing in the tournament. Montojo put together a 3-under 69 on Thursday as he birdied three of his last four holes. The sophomore is currently tied for 53rd with a 7-under 137.

The field will be trimmed down to the top 60 golfers following Friday’s third round.