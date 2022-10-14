 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M's Daniel Rodrigues, Jaime Montojo win weekly SEC men's golf awards

Texas A&M’s Daniel Rodrigues was named the Southeastern Conference men’s golfer of the week, and Jaime Montojo earned the SEC men’s freshman golfer of the week. Rodrigues won the individual title at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, while Montojo tied for 18th with both helping the Aggies win the team title.

