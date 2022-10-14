Texas A&M’s Daniel Rodrigues was named the Southeastern Conference men’s golfer of the week, and Jaime Montojo earned the SEC men’s freshman golfer of the week. Rodrigues won the individual title at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, while Montojo tied for 18th with both helping the Aggies win the team title.
Texas A&M's Daniel Rodrigues, Jaime Montojo win weekly SEC men's golf awards
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
