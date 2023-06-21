SOUTHPORT, England — Texas A&M senior Daniel Rodrigues topped Sweden’s Simon Hovdal 3 and 2 to advance to the round of 32 at the British Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Hillside Golf Club.

A&M sophomore Jaime Montojo lost to Norway’s Gregory Lim Solhaug on the 19th hole.

Rodrigues will face England’s James Claridge on Thursday morning with the winner playing in the round of 16 in the afternoon.

Montojo and Rodrigues each finished at 4-under 139 in the stroke-play portion of the tournament to tie for 31st and advance to match play.

The Amateur Championship has been hosted by the R&A since 1885. The winner will receive invitations to next month’s British Open and next year’s Masters and U.S. Open.