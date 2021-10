Texas A&M junior golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio was named to the final fall ANNIKA Award Watch List. Garcia-Poggio has a 68.78-stroke average that’s on line to break the school record of 71.24 set by Maddie Szeryk (2016-17). Garcia-Poggio is among 15 in the running for the award named after Annika Sorenstam that’s given annually to the nation’s top woman golfer.