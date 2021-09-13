Texas A&M's Blanca Fernández García-Poggio ties program record at Sam Golden Invitational

DENTON -- Texas A&M's Blanca Fernández García-Poggio tied a 36-hole program record after carding a 9-under 135 in the first two rounds of the Sam Golden Invitational at Wildhorse Golf Course at Robson Ranch on Monday. Fernández García-Poggiois is tied for second with Purdue's Kan Bunnabodee.

A&M's women's golf team is in fifth at 12-under 564. Oklahoma State is in first at 19-under, followed by Texas Tech (-18), Oklahoma (-16) and TCU (-13). The final round tees off at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A&M's Zoe Slaughter is tied for 10th, shooting 5-under 139, followed by teammates Adela Cernousek (t16th), Amber Park (t63rd) and Jennie Park (72nd).