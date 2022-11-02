Texas A&M’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio was named the Southeastern Conference women’s golfer of the week Wednesday. The senior won the stroke-play individual title at last week’s East Lake Cup, and she won one of her two matches during the match-play portion of the event.
Texas A&M's Blanca Fernández García-Poggio earns SEC weekly award
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTA — The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team lost to No. 24 Auburn 5-0 in the championship match at the East Lake Cup on Wednesd…
ATLANTA — The top-seeded Texas A&M women’s golf team beat fourth-seeded UCLA 3-2 in the semifinals of the East Lake Cup on Tuesday at East…
ATLANTA – Texas A&M senior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio won the individual stroke play by two shots Monday at the East Lake Cup as the A…
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot the second-lowest round of the day and improved four spots to 10th at th…