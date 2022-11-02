 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M's Blanca Fernández García-Poggio earns SEC weekly award

Texas A&M’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio was named the Southeastern Conference women’s golfer of the week Wednesday. The senior won the stroke-play individual title at last week’s East Lake Cup, and she won one of her two matches during the match-play portion of the event.

Garcia-Poggio wins stroke play

ATLANTA – Texas A&M senior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio won the individual stroke play by two shots Monday at the East Lake Cup as the A…

