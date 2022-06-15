Texas A&M's Bennett feels ready for U.S. Open

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett will play the biggest round of his life Thursday when he tees off in the 122nd U.S. Open, but he’s treating it no different than 18 holes as a youth.

Bennett, one of the nation’s top amateurs, qualified for the U.S. Open by shooting an 8-under-par 135 earlier this month. That came on the heels of Bennett ending the collegiate season with a blistering 6-under 64 in the final round of the NCAA tournament.

“I’ve just kind of gone back to my roots, just playing golf like I used to, like I was playing at Madisonville,” Bennett said. “[I’m] just going out there and swinging the club, whatever feels right.”

Bennett had a solid season for the Aggies, averaging a school-record 69.97 strokes per round, but until the final round of the NCAA tournament he often was frustrated.

“Big thanks to my coach [Brian] Kortan,” Bennett said. “He was out there with me and it’s going to sound crazy from the season I had, but I haven’t had my best stuff all year. I’ve been trying to do things too perfect and I think that’s what’s cost me. Kortan kind of helped me by showing with that 64 I don’t have to be perfect to put a good score out there. He showed me I just got to do the little things right.”

Bennett is hopeful all the little great things he did as a youth at Madisonville’s Oak Ridge Country Club return this week at the U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the sport's biggest event.

“I was talking to my brother the other day and I think I’m ready for this stage,” Bennett said. “I’ve won four times in college and one time at an amateur event and I’ve played in a couple PGA tour events. I think I’ve got the experience and I’m going to draw on that.”

Bennett had a sizzling start to the season finishing a combined 52-under par in the first five tournaments capped by an 18-under total at the Louisiana Classics for his fourth collegiate victory. That came on the heels of a pair of second-place finishes and a third. But heading into the NCAA tournament Bennett was a combined 3-over-par in four tournaments, including a 29th-place finish at the NCAA Bryan Regional on his home course.

The Southeastern Conference's golfer of the year turned things around dramatically in the final round of NCAA stroke play by climbing 39 spots for a top 10 finish.

“My mental game hasn’t been there for sure — just course management, [and] confidence on the putting, and my swing hasn’t been there,” Bennett said. I’ve been fighting my swing all year long and I haven’t been hitting it good, but I’ve been able to keep the ball in play and still put a good number up there. But I found something in my swing the last day before NCAAs, and it’s kind of working.”

Bennett built on that with back-to-back sub-par rounds in the U.S. Open Columbus (Ohio) Qualifier at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club and Wedgewood Golf & Country Club on June 6. He tied for fifth in the 103-player field with the top 13 qualifying.

“It’s a dream come true and something I’ve worked my whole life for,” Bennett said.

The U.S. Open is considered the toughest tournament because of the brutal playing conditions, something that intrigued Bennett as he watched on television as a youth.

“Par is your friend, par is a great score in the U.S. Open,” he said. “I always wished I had a chance to play in the Open and see how hard it actually is. I’m just looking forward to the challenge. I think fairways are going to be key. I’ve got to make sure my driver is staying in play.”

The biggest downer for Bennett playing in the U.S. Open is Tiger Woods opted to skip the tournament.

“Right when I qualified, I was like, ‘I hope Tiger plays, just to see him,’” Bennett said. “He’s someone I’ve never met and he’s my favorite golfer and someone I look up to. To see him walking the grounds of the U.S. Open would have been pretty cool.”

Bennett has some of Tigers’ moxie when it comes style of play.

“It’s just swinging whatever feels natural,” Bennett said. “I’m not a technical guy, I’ve never had a lesson. I tried to do things too perfect, get my swing looking right, trying to make it aesthetically pleasing, but that’s just not my game.”

NOTES – The 22-year-old Bennett will tee off at 5:56 a.m. Thursday on the 10th hole. He’s one of 15 amateurs in the field. Bennett's high amateur ranking allowed him to bypass local qualifying. … Bennett is paired with 29-year-old Kurt Kitayama, who earned his PGA Tour card last year, and 29-year-old Denny McCarthy, who has four professional victories three of them in the Maryland Open. …Bennett will be playing out of his Aggie golf bag and wearing johnnie-O apparel along with adidas shoes. … Bennett’s caddy is veteran Taylor Ford who for years was on Stewart Cink’s bag. … Bennett previously announced he’ll return to A&M for a super senior season and that hasn’t changed as the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series recruits players from the PGA Tour. “I’m committed to A&M, and the coaches and my teammates,” Bennett said. I’m committed to my school and getting my degree. I’m just going to go out there and have fun and we’ll see how the week goes, but I’m pretty committed to coming back.” … The field also includes former A&M player Adri Arnaus who tees off at 11:52. This is Arnaus second U.S. Open appearance. He tied for 58th at Pebble Beach in 2019. He qualified by being in the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 23. Arnaus owns four worldwide victories, including the Catalunya Championship on the DP World Tour this year. Arnaus, who was born in Spain and played at A&M from 2012-16, also has a European Challenge Tour victory and two wins on the Alps Tour.

