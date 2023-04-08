AUGUSTA, Ga. — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett dropped two strokes during the third round of The Masters on Saturday before play was suspended due to inclement weather.

Bennett entered the third round in sole possession of third place after a pair of 68s.

With temperatures below 50 degrees and a steady rain falling Saturday, Bennett began his round with an errant tee shot on the first hole that led to his second bogey of the tournament. He followed with another bogey on the par-5 No. 2 to drop to 6 under.

Though rain continued to pour, Bennett steadied his game over holes three through six with four straight pars. The highlight of his round came on the 495-yard par-4 after his tee shot left him 234 yards from the pin. Using a hybrid, Bennett hit a massive draw to 50 feet and two-putted for his par.

Bennett was playing along alongside tournament leader Brooks Koepka, who extended his lead Saturday to four shots at 13 under, and second-place Jon Rahm (9 under). Like Bennett, Rahm wavered in the unsteady weather and was 1 over on his round when play was suspended.

The trio of golfers waited to make their putts on the seventh green as grounds crew attempted to squeegee pooling water off the putting service. Before the players were able to attempt a putt, the air horns sounded to signal the break in play. Minutes later, officials suspended play for the rest of the day.

The third round will resume at 7:30 a.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on CBS (KBTX, Ch. 5). The final round is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. with live coverage beginning at 1 p.m. on CBS.