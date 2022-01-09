 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M's Amber Park wins Mexican Women’s Amateur
GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Texas A&M's Amber Park won the Mexican Women’s Amateur at the Guadalajara Country Club on Sunday.

Park shot a 293 to grab her second-career amateur championship. She beat Mexico’s Cory Lopez and Arkansas’s Kajal Mistry by one stroke. Park earned an exemption to the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur on Aug. 8-14 at Chambers Bay in Washington.

Aggie teammate Adela Cernousek also competed and shot a 304 to finish 11th. The Aggies will open their spring season on Feb. 21 at the ICON in Humble.

