Texas A&M's Amber Park wins Mexican Women’s Amateur

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Texas A&M's Amber Park won the Mexican Women’s Amateur at the Guadalajara Country Club on Sunday.
Park shot a 293 to grab her second-career amateur championship. She beat Mexico’s Cory Lopez and Arkansas’s Kajal Mistry by one stroke. Park earned an exemption to the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur on Aug. 8-14 at Chambers Bay in Washington.
Aggie teammate Adela Cernousek also competed and shot a 304 to finish 11th. The Aggies will open their spring season on Feb. 21 at the ICON in Humble.
