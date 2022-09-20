Texas A&M women's golf team weathers marathon opening day to sit second at "Mo" Morial

With an exaggerated lean on her push cart, Texas golfer Bohyun Park pantomimed exhaustion as she approached her coach on the 15th fairway.

“What time is it?” she asked with a comical smile.

At that point it was 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, and the top trio from Texas A&M, Florida and Texas had been on the course at Traditions Club over nine hours and had played 32 holes of golf in humid, 95-degree heat.

After the first day of the “Mo”Morial Invitational, the Aggie women’s golf team sits second with a combined 11-under 565, trailing only Texas’ 14-under 562. But what A&M found was that the 36-hole first day was more of a test of endurance than perfectly executed golf.

“The back 18, it’s all endurance and just trying to keep focus and mentally staying engaged,” A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell said.

Aggie senior Jennie Park showed the most focus of the squad, finishing with a team-best 7-under 137 for third place individually heading into the final round Wednesday. Despite her solid score, she was not immune to the long day under the College Station sun. When the shotgun start brought her to hole No. 9 during her first round, a lapse in focus resulted in her lone bogey of the round.

“I just wasn’t even thinking and made a really dumb bogey and then caught myself because I wasn’t focused,” Park said. “Just staying focused is hard when it’s hot, but being mentally tough is definitely something that you can use to your advantage, because you can get really tired out there, and this course will make you really tired.”

Park carded nine birdies to counterbalance three bogies over an opening 69 and second-round 68. She trails Texas’ Sophie Gun (9-under 135) and Florida’s Maisie Filler (8-under, 136) on the opening-day leaderboard.

“Today my putting was pretty good, so I was pretty confident with my stroke,” Park said. “My ball striking was a little iffy in my first round, but I was able to get that momentum back going into the second round.”

A&M junior Zoe Slaughter finished a stroke behind Park at 6-under 138 in a tie for fourth with SMU’s Mackenzie Lee. Slaughter made six birdies in her final round to erase an early double-bogey on No. 3. In total, she carded a team-high 11 birdies over the two rounds.

It took all of the front nine for A&M graduate transfer Hailee Cooper to find her rhythm in the first round, but the former Longhorn burst into action in the back nine, birdieing three straight from Nos. 11-13 and adding another birdie on No. 18. A 25-foot putt on No. 11 catapulted her back into the action and helped push the Aggies back toward the top of the leaderboard early in the day.

“It kind of propelled that round,” she said of the putt on No. 11. “I like 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. I know I can get three or four birdies in there somewhere. That gave me confidence on the next hole. I hit it to a foot and tapped it in for birdie and the next hole I made a six or seven footer. It just did something for my confidence.”

With eight birdies and five bogeys, she finished the day tied for seventh at 3-under 141 with Houston’s Natalie Saint Germain.

Two of Cooper’s bogeys came on the back nine of her final round as she was felling the brunt of a long day in the heat.

“The back nine, I was getting tired,” Cooper said. “Everybody’s kind of getting tired, but I did struggle coming in, just kind of hitting it and placing the ball where I wanted. But overall I’m pretty happy with the two rounds. Under par out here is pretty good.”

A&M’s Adela Cernousek was tied for 35th at 5 over, and Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio was tied for 57th at 9 over.

A tournament format like the Aggies’ put together this week gives Chadwell a chance to assess how his team handles 36 holes. The NCAA Championship, in which the Aggies advanced to the semifinals for the first time in program history last year, stacks multiple days of long rounds on top of each other, Chadwell said.

“These 36-hole days, it’s a marathon,” he said. “Then tomorrow it feels like you played about nine.”

Wednesday’s final round will tee off at 8 a.m. with another shotgun start. The Aggies again will be paired with the first-place Longhorns and third-place Gators (7 under). Miami (3 over), North Carolina (4 over) and Houston (5 over) will make up the next trio of teams.

“We want to be hunting tomorrow,” Cooper said. “I always like to be one behind anyways, because it gives you some motivation and takes the pressure off of you. I think being a [few] shots behind going into the last day and it being our home course is a big plus for us.”