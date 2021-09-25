Texas A&M women's golf team to play in Oklahoma tournament Sunday-Monday

The Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the Schooner Fall Classic at the par-70, 6,109-yard Belmar Golf Club on Sunday and Monday in Norman, Oklahoma.

A&M finished fourth at the Sam Golden Invitational earlier this month to open the season, shooting a team-record for 54 holes at 20-under 844. A&M’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio also earned her first college victory with a 14-under 202 as the Aggies made their debut under first-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell.