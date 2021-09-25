 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women's golf team to play in Oklahoma tournament Sunday-Monday
0 comments

Texas A&M women's golf team to play in Oklahoma tournament Sunday-Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the Schooner Fall Classic at the par-70, 6,109-yard Belmar Golf Club on Sunday and Monday in Norman, Oklahoma.

A&M finished fourth at the Sam Golden Invitational earlier this month to open the season, shooting a team-record for 54 holes at 20-under 844. A&M’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio also earned her first college victory with a 14-under 202 as the Aggies made their debut under first-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert