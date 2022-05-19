 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M women's golf team to open NCAA Championship on Friday

The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will begin play at the 24-team NCAA Championship on Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The field will play four rounds of stroke play with the field cut to the top 15 teams and top nine individuals not on advancing teams after the third round. The top eight teams after the fourth round of stroke play advance to match play to determine the national champion.

A&M’s lineup will include Adela Cernousek, Hailee Cooper, Jennie Park, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Zoe Slaughter. Fernández García-Poggio made the All-Southeastern Conference first team honors and leads the team with a 71.85 stroke average.

