The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will open its season at the Carmel Cup on Friday through Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Jennie Park will lead A&M. García-Poggio was named to the Preseason ANNIKA Award watch list on Thursday, while Park earned All-America honors last season. Adela Cernousek, Hailee Cooper, Zoe Slaughter and Lana Calibuso-Kwee will fill out the Aggies’ lineup.