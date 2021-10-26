 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's golf team tied for sixth at The Ally
Texas A&M logo

WEST POINT, Miss. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team fell from third into a tie for sixth place at The Ally after a second-round 298 on Tuesday at Old Waverly Golf Club.

Alabama leads the team standings at 13-under 563 followed by Florida (9 under), Mississippi State (4 under), Auburn (2 under), TCU (2 over) and A&M and Kentucky tied at 4 over.

A&M’s Adela Cernousek is alone in fourth place individually at 8-under 136 after a second-round 70. A&M’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio is tied for 25th at 75–146 followed by Amber Park (t-43rd, 75–149), Zoe Slaughter (t-47th, 78–150) and Hailee Cooper (t-58th, 81–154). Brooke Tyree is also tied for 50th (79–151) playing as an individual.

A&M will tee off at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the third and final round.

