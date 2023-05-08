SAN ANTONIO – Scoring conditions were tough at the NCAA San Antonio Region, but the sixth-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team managed to gut out an opening-round of 7-over-par 295 on Monday to share the lead with 22nd-ranked Oklahoma State.

No Aggie could break par as graduate Hailee Cooper’s even-par effort on the 6,420-yard TPC San Antonio Oaks Course was the team’s best score.

“I am very proud of the way we finished,” A&M coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “The start was a little sloppy and really everyone was a little sloppy at some point during their round. You can chalk that up to nerves or this being a really tough golf course, but we learned something from today. I told the team that the golf course is going to win this week. It is very difficult, but we just have to be tough and pick our spots and go from there.”

Southeastern Conference tournament champ A&M, which is the top seed, and Big 12 Conference tourney champ OSU are only a shot ahead of 27th-ranked SMU. New Mexico and UCLA are three back after both shot 298.

No. 18 Pepperdine shot 11-over-par 299 for sixth place in the 12-team field. The top five finishers in the three-day, 54-hole tournament advance to the national championships, which will be played May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Rounding out the team scores in San Antonio were Denver 302, Auburn 304, Sam Houston State 308, Louisiana-Monroe 311, Missouri State 314 and Illinois 317.

Oklahoma State is the regional’s fourth seed behind A&M, seventh-ranked Auburn and Pepperdine.

“As a team, it’s great to get off to a solid start,” OSU coach Greg Robertson said. “We were really happy with the way they played. It’s a challenging golf course and they were tough throughout the day.”

A&M is trying to get back to the NCAA championship for a second straight year after losing in the semifinals to Oregon.

Cooper had birdies on No. 4 and No. 6, a pair of par-4 holes, but she bogeyed the par-3 No. 7 and the par-4 ninth to make the turn at even. She also had two bogeys and two birdies on the back nine, but saved par on No. 18 with a great up-and-down after hitting her second shot into a penalty zone.

Cooper’s round was good for a five-way tied for sixth place with Denver’s Anna Cathrine Krekling, SMU’s Mackenzie Lee, Oklahoma State’s Clemence Martin and Missouri State’s Arielle Keating.

A&M sophomore Adela Cernousek shot 1-over 73 and is in a five-way tie for 11th. Other A&M scores were senior Jennie Park and senior Blanca Fernandez Garcia Poggio 75, tied for 23rd; and junior Zoe Slaughter 81, tied for 55th.

Cernousek had a roller-coaster finish on the final four holes with two birdies sandwiching two bogeys. Park opened with a quadruple bogey and added a double bogey on No. 4, but also had a trio of birdies on the front before finishing with nine straight pars. Garcia-Poggio had a trio of birdies on the front to be 1-under, but had only one on the back nine with three bogeys and a double bogey. Slaughter had nine bogeys, five on the front, including the first four holes.

UCLA sophomore Zoe Campos, who birdied all four par-5s, and Oklahoma State freshman Thitaporn Saithip both shot 2-under 70 for the medalist lead. They are a shot ahead of UCLA’s Caroline Canales, BYU’s Allysha Mae Mateo and Texas-San Antonio’s Camryn Carreon.