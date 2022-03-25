 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M women's golf team tied for lead at Liz Murphey Classic after first round

  • 0

ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team is tied for the lead at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic after the first round Friday at the University of Georgia Golf Course.

A&M and Wake Forest opened with 5-over 293s for a one-shot lead over Arkansas (6 over). South Carolina was fourth (7 over) with Alabama and Southern California tied for fifth (11 over) at the 16-team tournament.

Hailee Cooper led A&M with a 1-under 71 and is tied for fourth individually. Brooke Tyree is tied for sixth at 72 followed by Jennie Park and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-26th, 75) and Zoe Slaughter (t-46th, 78). Three golfers are tied for the lead at 70.

A&M will tee off the second round at 8:15 a.m. Saturday. The final round is set for Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&M men in lead

A&M men in lead

LAFAYETTE, La. – The 21st-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team leads the Louisiana Classics after 36 holes with four of its golfers in the top…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert