Texas A&M women's golf team tied for lead at Liz Murphey Classic after first round

ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team is tied for the lead at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic after the first round Friday at the University of Georgia Golf Course.

A&M and Wake Forest opened with 5-over 293s for a one-shot lead over Arkansas (6 over). South Carolina was fourth (7 over) with Alabama and Southern California tied for fifth (11 over) at the 16-team tournament.

Hailee Cooper led A&M with a 1-under 71 and is tied for fourth individually. Brooke Tyree is tied for sixth at 72 followed by Jennie Park and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-26th, 75) and Zoe Slaughter (t-46th, 78). Three golfers are tied for the lead at 70.

A&M will tee off the second round at 8:15 a.m. Saturday. The final round is set for Sunday.