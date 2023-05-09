SAN ANTONIO — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team grabbed a four-shot lead after 36 holes of the NCAA San Antonio Regional by playing the final five holes of Tuesday’s weather-delayed second round in 11-under par.

The top-seeded Aggies shot 2-under 286 on the 6,420-yard TPC San Antonio Oaks Course for a two-day total of 5-over 581. SMU shot 289–585 to move into second place. No. 22 Oklahoma State, which had been tied for first with A&M after the opening round, is at 293–588. No. 18 Pepperdine is fourth (292-591) and seventh-ranked Auburn (290-594) made the biggest jump into pivotal fifth place in the 12-team field. The top five teams in the three-day, 54-hole tournament advance to the national championships set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Tuesday’s round featured constant rain and an hour-long lightning delay.

“This group has the mentality of that they don’t want to just advance, they want to win,” A&M coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “That speaks to the finish that we had, which was one of the most impressive finishes I have ever seen. The rain, how difficult the course was and the stage made it unreal to be a part of. The fight isn’t over. We have 18 holes left to play, and we are excited to have a shot to finish the job.”

A&M made nine birdies and an eagle over its last five holes.

A&M graduate Hailee Cooper shot her second straight even-par 72 by birding four of the final five holes. Her 144 total is good for a fifth-place tie with Sam Houston State’s Jennifer Herbst.

A&M senior Jennie Park birdied her first hole en route to a 70 for a 145 total and is part of a five-way tie for seventh.

A&M senior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio is tied for 12th at 71–146 along with sophomore Adela Cernousek (73–146). Junior Zoe Slaughter is 59th (83–164).

Garcia-Poggio birdied three of her last five holes, and Cernousek had an eagle on No. 14 to help the Southeastern Conference tournament champions separate themselves from the field heading into Wednesday’s final round.

Texas-San Antonio senior Camryn Carreon vaulted into the individual lead at 6-under 138 with a sizzling 67 that featured five birdies and an eagle. Four shots behind the San Antonio native are UCLA sophomore Zoe Campos, Oklahoma State sophomore Clemence Martin and SMU freshman Mackenzie Lee tied for second.

Denver (297–599) is sixth, five shots off the cutoff for the NCAA Championship, followed by New Mexico (302–600), UCLA (305–603), Sam Houston State (299–607), Louisiana-Monroe (304–615), Illinois (303–620) and Missouri State (327–641).