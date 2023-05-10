SAN ANTONIO — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team slipped in the final round of the NCAA San Antonio Regional but still managed to earn a spot in the NCAA Championships.

The top-seeded Aggies, who had a four-shot lead after 36 holes, closed with an 11-over-par 299 on Wednesday that knocked them into a third-place tie with 22nd-ranked Oklahoma State at 16-over 880. It was A&M’s worst round of the tournament, but the Aggies easily finished in the top five of the 12-team event to advance to the national championships, which will be played May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

No. 18 Pepperdine and 27th-ranked SMU shared the regional championship at 9-over 873. Pepperdine closed with a 282, the tournament’s best round, while SMU shot 288. New Mexico claimed fifth at 289–889 as the Lobos passed seventh-ranked Auburn (299–893), which was the event’s second seed.

A year ago the Aggies had to overcome a six-shot deficit in the final round just to make the NCAA Championships, where they advanced to the semifinals of match play. This time A&M had a large cushion going in the final round of regionals, and it helped as the Aggies were 18 over on the front nine on the 6,420-yard TPC San Antonio Oaks Course.

“Very sloppy start, but we are excited to be heading back to Scottsdale to try and make a run,” A&M coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Once we got through No. 13, I felt good about where we were, and we got hot. Ultimately, everybody’s ticket looks the same, and we are going to NCAAs. The silver lining to how we performed today was that we know what we need to put an emphasis on for the next week of practice.”

A&M senior Jennie Park finished with a 74 to end at 3-over 219, tied for 11th. Sophomore Adela Cernousek tied for 14th at 74–220 along with graduate Hailee Cooper (76–220). Senior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio tied for 20th (76–222), while junior Zoe Slaughter (81-83–164), who was fighting through an injury, was replaced for the final round by sophomore Lana Calibuso-Kwee, who shot 75.

Denver placed seventh at 897 followed by UCLA (900), Sam Houston State (906), Louisiana-Monroe (912), Illinois (920) and Missouri State (958).

Texas-San Antonio senior Camryn Carreon senior was the runaway individual winner. She closed with a 68 for a 10-under 206 total. UCLA sophomore Zoe Camos finished six shots back in second place.