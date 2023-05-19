SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Texas A&M women’s golf finished the first round of the NCAA Championship in a tie for fifth place alongside New Mexico with a 1-under 287 on Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club.

A&M’s Adela Cernousek and Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio ended the first day in a tie for seventh on the individual leaderboard, each shooting a team-best 3-under 69.

Garcia-Poggio signed a clean card, recording three birdies on the round. Cernousek tallied five birdies and two bogeys, including three birdies on the front nine.

A&M’s Jennie Park shot 74, followed by Zoe Slaughter’s 75 and Hailee Cooper’s 78. Cooper had back-to-back birdies on the final two holes of the front nine but carded three bogeys and bookended the round with a triple bogey and a double bogey on holes No. 1 and 18, respectively.

Second-ranked Wake Forest headlined the team leaderboard with a 9-under 279, followed by Oklahoma State at 8 under. Georgia and South Carolina finished in a tie for third at 2 under.

Duke, Florida State and No. 1 Stanford all trailed A&M and New Mexico in a tie for seventh at even par followed by Baylor (1 over) in 10th, SMU and Texas Tech (3 over) tied for 11th and Texas, San Jose State and Arizona (4 over) tied for 13th.

Oklahoma State’s Maddison Hinson-Tolchard led the pack individually at 66, which included seven birdies and a bogey. Wake Forest’s Lauren Walsh held sole possession of second place at 67. Four players tied for third ahead of Cernousek and Garcia Poggio at 68.

The Aggies return to the course for the second round of play starting at 8:32 a.m. Saturday. After Sunday’s third round, the field will be cut to the top 15 with the field narrowed to eight after Monday’s fourth round of stroke play. The match-play portion of the event begins Tuesday with the quarterfinals.