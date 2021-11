The Texas A&M women’s golf team signed Martins Mill’s Mia Nixon, Houston Kincaid’s Allyn Stephens and Antonia Zacharovska of Kosice, Slovakia. Nixon is Texas’ top-ranked recruit in her class and 32nd overall according to the American Junior Golf Association’s rankings. Stephens is ranked third in Texas and 39th overall in the AJGA class rankings, and Zacharovska is the No. 171 overall amateur in the world rankings.