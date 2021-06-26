Texas A&M women's golf team signs Texas transfer

Cooper played in six events for the Longhorns last season, finishing with a 75.63 stroke average to rank seventh on the team. The Montgomery native was named the Big 12 Conference freshman of the year in 2019 and earned first-team All-America honors that season after winning two tournaments, finishing fourth at the NCAA Championship and posting a 72.28 stroke average — third best in Longhorn history. Cooper had 16 top-20 finishes in 24 events at Texas, averaging 73.21 over 70 rounds.