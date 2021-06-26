Texas A&M women's golf team signs Texas transfer

The Texas A&M women’s golf team added Texas senior transfer Hailey Cooper on Saturday.
Cooper played in six events for the Longhorns last season, finishing with a 75.63 stroke average to rank seventh on the team. The Montgomery native was named the Big 12 Conference freshman of the year in 2019 and earned first-team All-America honors that season after winning two tournaments, finishing fourth at the NCAA Championship and posting a 72.28 stroke average — third best in Longhorn history. Cooper had 16 top-20 finishes in 24 events at Texas, averaging 73.21 over 70 rounds.
Cooper also made the cut at the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open and tied for 55th overall. She is the first recruit signed by new A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell.