The defending SEC champion Texas A&M women’s golf team announced its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday.

Head coach Gerrod Chadwell and the Aggies will open the season at the Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sept. 2-4 at the Carmel Cup. The team’s other tournament in September is the ANNIKA Intercollegiate at the Royal Golf Club from the 10-13.

On Oct. 9-11, A&M will compete in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup in Dallas at the Trinity Forest Club and it will be broadcast on the Golf Channel. The final event of the fall season is the East Lake Cup which will also air on the Golf Channel from Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

The spring season opens with play in Puerto Rico from Feb. 4-6 at the Puerto Rico Classic. The Aggies then head to Florida for the Moon Golf Invitational on Feb. 18-20. The ICON Invitational in Humble closes out the month on the 26-27.

The MountainView Collegiate (March 15-17) in Arizona and the Clemson Invitational (March 22-24) close out the regular season before postseason play begins in April.

The defending SEC champs will look for a repeat run starting on April 10-14 at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida. The Aggies are also set to host an NCAA regional at Traditions Club on May 6-8. The NCAA championships are on May 17-22 at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in California.