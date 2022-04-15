 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M women's golf team rallies late but misses match play at SEC Championship

HOOVER, Ala. — The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team made up three spots in the third round of stroke play but missed the match-play cut by five strokes Friday at the Southeastern Conference Championship.

Auburn shot its third straight even-par 288 to claim the No. 1 seed at even-par 864. LSU was second at 2 over followed by South Carolina (3 over), Ole Miss (12 over), Florida and Alabama (16 over), Vanderbilt (17 over) and Tennessee in eighth at 23 over. The top eight teams will compete in the match-play portion of the tournament beginning Saturday.

A&M shot a final-round 295 and finished at 28-over 892 for ninth place.

A&M’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (73–220) and Zoe Slaughter (72–220) each tied for 18th, while Jennie Park (75–222) tied for 26th and Hailee Cooper (75–233) tied for 57th. Adela Cernousek returned to the lineup Friday after sitting out Thursday and shot a 75.

LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad shot a final-round 6-under 66 to finish at 10-under 206 and claim the individual title by one stroke over Auburn’s Megan Schofill (70).

A&M will learn its NCAA regional assignment at 4 p.m. April 27 when the NCAA selection show airs on the Golf Channel (Suddenlink Ch. 44).

