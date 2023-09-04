The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team finished third in the three-day Carmel Cup at 10-under 1,070 during the three-day tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Texas A&M shot 364-350-356—1,070. No. 1 Stanford shot 22-under 1,058. Arkansas was second at 14-under 1,066. Vanderbilt was fourth at 7-over followed by Mississippi State 9-over, Oklahoma State 20-over, Texas Tech 25-over and Oklahoma 45-over.

Junior Adela Cernousek shot 6-under 210 (70-69-71) to tie for fourth. Other Aggie scores were senior Zoe Slaughter 5-under 211 (74-69-68, tied for sixth); freshman Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio 213 (70-73-70, 11th); senior Jennie Park 217 (73-70-74—217, tied 19th); senior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 221 (77-69-75—221, tied for 25th); Sky Sudberry 228 (77-78-73, tied for 37th).

Freshman García-Poggio was named a preseason All-American by the Golf Channel and. Park was named to the second team.