Texas A&M women's golf team opens season at Sam Golden Invitational

The Texas A&M women's golf team and first-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell will open the season at the Sam Golden Invitational at the Wildhorse Golf Course at Robson Ranch.

The tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday with 36 holes. The field includes, Charlotte, Houston, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa and UTSA.

A&M will be represented by Houston transfers Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter, Aggie veterans Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Amber Park and rookie Adela Cernousek.