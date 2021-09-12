 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's golf team opens season at Sam Golden Invitational
The Texas A&M women's golf team and first-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell will open the season at the Sam Golden Invitational at the Wildhorse Golf Course at Robson Ranch.

The tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday with 36 holes. The field includes, Charlotte, Houston, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa and UTSA.

A&M will be represented by Houston transfers Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter, Aggie veterans Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Amber Park and rookie Adela Cernousek.

