Texas A&M women's golf team misses cut for match-play portion of SEC tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team climbed one spot in the standings on the final day of stroke play at the Southeastern Conference Championship, but the Aggies finished 11th and did not qualify for the match-play portion of the event Friday at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

LSU shot a final-round 270 to top the team leaderboard at 46-under 818 followed by South Carolina (37 under), Auburn (25 under), Ole Miss (21 under), Mississippi state and Vanderbilt (15 under), Alabama (14 under) and Arkansas (12 under). Those eight teams will begin match play Saturday.

A&M shot a final-round 281 and finished at even-par 864.

A&M’s Courtney Dow shot 70–209 to tie for 13th followed by Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-48th, 76–219), Brooke Tyree (t-52nd, 73–221), Amber Park (t-54th, 69–222) and Ava Schwienteck (t-58th, 69-224).