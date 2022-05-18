Texas A&M women's golf team looks to build on regional success at NCAA Championship

The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will look to build on the program’s most impressive round in recent memory at the 24-team NCAA Championship starting at Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Aggies rallied from a six-stroke deficit in the final round of the 54-hole Franklin Regional on May 11 in Tennessee to pass Duke for fourth place, earning their first trip to the NCAA Championship since 2015.

“I know there’s no magic to it,” first-year A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “I think that’s just a testament or sign of a great team when they’re peaking at the right time or just keep it going forward. I still don’t think we’ve seen this group’s best golf yet, and that’s the exciting part.”

A&M’s last round at the regional was about as magical as possible.

A&M sophomore transfer Zoe Slaughter closed with a 7-under 65, matching the fourth-lowest round in school history, as the Aggies matched their second-lowest regional round. Slaughter had played the first 36 holes in 5 over. A&M junior transfer Jennie Park also tied for second individually with Wake Forest’s Rachel Kuehn, both at 8-under 208. They were four shots behind Alabama’s Polly Mack.

A&M freshman Adela Cernousek closed with a 1-under 71 after playing the first 36 holes in 7 over. And junior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio finished with a 2-over 74, five strokes better than her previous round.

“That’s a sign of a great team,” Chadwell said. “It’s not who’s your No. 1 player? We have five of them. And we’ve got five No. 2 players.”

Competitive balance can be especially key in match play, which is how the NCAA Championships end.

“You can just throw out pairings and beat anybody in the country,” Chadwell said, adding that A&M has the chemistry to handle one player having an off day.

The tournament will feature four rounds of stroke play with only the top 15 teams advancing to the final round. The top eight teams from stroke play advance to three days of match play to determine the national champion.

“We had a great round at regionals, but it wasn’t our best, so that’s exciting to know we’ve got more in the tank,” Chadwell said. “There’s no reason why this group can’t go win a national championship.”

• NOTES — A&M is among nine Southeastern Conference teams in the field along with No. 3 South Carolina, No. 9 Alabama, No. 14 LSU, No. 17 Auburn, No. 18 Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. That’s almost double any other conference. The Pac-12 Conference is next with five teams led by top-ranked Stanford and No. 2 Oregon. The field also includes No. 13 Texas, No. 18 Baylor and TCU. ... No. 12 Florida, No. 23 Ole Miss and No. 24 Kentucky failed to get out of regionals. ... A&M’s best finish in the NCAA Championship was fifth in 1982. A&M also tied for sixth in 2008, seventh in 2011 and 10th in 1985. ... A&M signee Mia Nixon won her third straight state title Tuesday, claiming the Class 2A championship for Martin’s Mill with a 7-under 136 total. Nixon beat the field by 15 strokes, finishing with a 4-under 67 at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.