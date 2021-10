WEST POINT, Miss. – Texas A&M freshman Adela Cernousek finished the first round of The Ally in second place at 6-under 66 at the Old Waverly Golf Club on Monday.

The Aggies are in third at 6-under 282 behind first place Alabama (278) and Florida (279). Blanca Fernández García-Poggiois tied for 15th at 1-under 71, followed by Zoe Slaughter and Brooke Tyree (t21, 72), Hailee Cooper (t33, 1-over 73) and Amber Park (t41, 2-over 74).