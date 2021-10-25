 Skip to main content
Texas A&M women's golf team in Mississippi

The 18th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will conclude the fall season in The Ally on Monday through Wednesday at the Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

A&M’s lineup for the 12-team field that includes 11 Southeastern Conference schools and TCU will be senior Hailee Cooper, freshman Adela Cernousek, junior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, graduate Amber Park and sophomore Zoe Slaughter. Senior Brooke Tyree will compete as an individual.

— Staff report

