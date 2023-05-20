SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Adela Cernousek fired a 4-under 68 to do the heavy lifting, and her teammates did their part to help the Texas A&M women’s golf team remain in good shape to make the first of two cuts Saturday during the second round of the NCAA Championship.

With Cernousek leading the way, the Aggies combined for a 4-under 284 to put them at 5-under 571 at Grayhawk Golf Club. That’s tied with Oklahoma State for fifth place but more importantly 13 strokes clear of the cutline after Sunday’s third round when the field gets narrowed to the top 15 teams. It’s also three strokes ahead of the final stroke-play cut after Monday’s fourth round as only the top eight teams make the match-play portion of the event.

A&M got solid play up and down its lineup Saturday with Zoe Slaughter and Hailee Cooper each shooting 71 and Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio and Jennie Park adding 74s.

“Anytime you can shoot under par on this course, it is a great day,” A&M coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We were in total control of our round and had a lot of good looks barely miss. I love the way our team is looking. We are right in position and where we need to be.”

For the tournament, Cernousek climbed three spots into a tie for fourth individually at 7-under 137 followed by Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (t-32nd, 1 under), Slaughter (t-62nd, 2 over), Park (t-77th, 4 over) and Cooper (t-91st, 5 over).

Wake Forest’s Lauren Walsh leads the individual race by a stroke after a second-straight 67 to put her at 10 under. She’s a big reason why the Demon Deacons also top the team standings at 17 under followed by Stanford (15 under), South Carolina (14 under), Texas (8 under). Following A&M and Oklahoma State are Southern California (4 under), Pepperdine and Florida State (2 under), New Mexico (1 under), Georgia (even), Baylor (3 over), Arizona (4 over), LSU (6 over) and Duke (8 over) in the all-important 15th place.

But the field is packed behind Duke with 11 teams within 10 shots of the cutline. That includes San Jose State in 16th just one shot back at 9 over, followed by SMU and Clemson (10 over), Michigan State (11 over), Ole Miss and TCU (12 over), Mississippi State and Texas Tech (13 over), Oregon State (14 over), Virginia (15 over) and Augusta (17 over).

The Aggies entered the NCAA tournament ranked sixth nationally and are looking to reach the match-play portion of the Championship for the second straight year. A&M beat Florida State 3-2 in the national quarterfinals last season then lost to Oregon 4-1 in the semifinals.