Texas A&M women's golf team in fourth place at MountainView Collegiate

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team slipped from a third-place tie into solo fourth at the MountainView Collegiate on Saturday at MountainView Golf Club.

San Jose State shot a second-round 275 to lead the 16-team tournament at 24-under 552 followed by Oklahoma State (273–554), Texas Tech (284-555), A&M (284–565) and Arkansas (28–566).

A&M’s Zoe Slaughter shot a second straight 70 and is tied for ninth at 4-under 140. Teammate Blanca Fernández García-Poggio is tied for 15th at 73–141 followed by Jennie Park (t-24th, 71–142), Adela Cernousek (t-34th 70–144) and Amber Park (t-47th, 75–147).

A&M will begin the final round at 10 a.m. Sunday.