Texas A&M women's golf team in fifth place at Clover Cup

MESA, Ariz. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a first-round 2-over 290 on Friday at Longbow Golf Club and stand in fifth place at the Clover Cup.

TCU leads at 4-under 284 followed by Clemson and LSU tied at 2 under.

A&M’s Jennie Park is alone in third after a 4-under 68, three shots behind leader Ingrid Lindblad of LSU. A&M’s Amber Park and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio are tied for 27th at 73 followed by Adela Cernousek and Zoe Slaughter are tied for 43rd at 76.

The second round is set for Saturday with the final round on Sunday.

