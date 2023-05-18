One of the strengths of the Texas A&M women’s golf team is its veteran cohesion. Five of A&M’s top six golfers are upperclassmen and have grown together as college golfers.

That’s why fifth-year senior Hailee Cooper said the match play format fits the Aggies nicely.

“I think we do great in match play because you can hear us across the course yelling for each other,” she said. “We love each other. It’s more of a team aspect.”

Friday begins the marathon NCAA Women’s Golf Championship that features 54 holes of stroke play and a cut to the top 15 teams followed by another 18 holes of stroke play and a cut to the final eight teams for match play. The event is scheduled to span six days at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Aggies won a quarterfinal match at last year’s event to reach the Final Four at Grayhawk, gaining experience they carried into this season then converted into five tournament victories, including three match-play victories to claim the Southeastern Conference Championship. Now they hope not only to make the final eight but advance further in match play on the main stage this season.

“We had a pretty good amount of match-play experience throughout the years, so we’re just taking what we learned from those matches,” senior Jennie Park said. “We’ve won some. We’ve lost some. So [we’re] just coming together and just piecing together on how to come out with a win.”

Before head coach Gerrod Chadwell can make his match-play lineup card, the Aggies will need to rebound from the final round at the NCAA San Antonio Regional. Top-seeded A&M entered the third round with a four-shot lead but shot 11-over 299 and settled for a third-place tie.

Grayhawk presents different challenges than TPC San Antonio, and Park said the focus of her practice has been on chipping and short-game consistency.

“I need to work on my wedges,” Cooper said. “I’ve been working on my wedges nonstop since I’ve been here. I think we’ve just been really working on what we’re supposed to. Zoe [Slaughter’s] been working on putting, and Jenny has been working on hitting her driver. I think we’re all just working on what we need to work on, and we’re feeling pretty strong about it.”

The Aggies also will have the services of Slaughter again. She exited the lineup on the final day of the regional due to an accidental dust up with a cactus and the need for a mental break.

After the SEC tournament, Slaughter sat fourth on the team in stroke average at 73.15, but she also has the Aggies’ lowest round of the season with a 65 in a first-place finish at the ICON Invitational.

“Zoe’s great ... Zoe just had lost little confidence, and it’s really hard to get it back,” Chadwell said. “She kind of had a two-way miss going. If her miss is right, she played really great golf. When she misses it left a couple times, she just couldn’t self-correct.”

A&M would love another shot at match play, considering their success in the format this season. Along with the recent SEC tournament title, the Aggies won The Cactus Match Play tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona, in January and also beat UCLA in the East Lake Cup 3-2. They fell to Auburn 5-0 at East Lake but topped Florida 4-1 and South Carolina and Mississippi State by 3-2 scores at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, at the SEC tourney in April.

The players said there is not much difference in how they prepare or play both formats. Chadwell said match play can be a little more draining for him.

“As a coach, I wouldn’t say it’s fun,” Chadwell said. “It’s a little more nerve-wracking just because you’re trying to be the first to three and you feel like every match is crucial to get there.”

Nerve-wracking? Yes. But they’re nerves Chadwell happily will sign up for.

“The fun part would be ... if you’re in match play, you’ve done something pretty great to get there,” Chadwell said.