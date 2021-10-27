Texas A&M women's golf team finishes fifth at The Ally, Adela Cernousek places third

WEST POINT, Miss. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team improved one spot on the final day of The Ally and shot a 286 to place fifth Wednesday in the 12-team event at the Old Waverly Golf Club.

Alabama shot 279 to finish at 22-under 842 folloed by Florida (12 under), Auburn (11 under), Mississippi State (7 under) and A&M (2 over).

Adela Cernousek led the Aggies by finishing tied for third at 11-under 205 after a final-round 69. A&M’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio tied for 18th at 71–217 followed by Zoe Slaughter (t-32nd, 71–221), Amber Park (t-51st, 77–226) and Hailee Cooper (t-59th, 75–229). Brooke Tyree finished 50th at 74–225 playing as an individual. Alabama’s Benedetta Moresco won the individual title at 19-under 197.