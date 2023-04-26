The sixth-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team earned the top seed for the NCAA San Antonio Regional on Wednesday.

A&M will lead the field at the 54-hole event on May 8-10 at the TPC San Antonio, where the top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championships set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The field includes Auburn, Pepperdine, Oklahoma State, SMU, UCLA, New Mexico, Denver, Illinois, Sam Houston State, Louisiana-Monroe and Missouri State.

A&M has won four tournaments this season including the program’s second Southeastern Conference championship. The four team victories is tied for the school record.