Texas A&M women's golf team advances to national semifinals, falls to Oregon

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team experienced the highs of earning a Final Four berth on a sudden-death playoff hole only to feel the lows of the season coming to an end on the same day.

Second-seeded Oregon defeated the third-seeded Aggies in semifinal match play 4-1 just hours after A&M knocked off sixth-seeded Florida State 3-2 in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Against Florida State, A&M’s Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio beat Alice Hodge 2 and 1 and Zoe Slaughter beat Amelia Williamson 2 up. The Seminoles won two of the other three matches to tie the team score 2-2, but freshman Adela Cernousek pushed the Aggies into the semifinals with her 1-up victory on the 19th hole against 27th-ranked Beatrice Wallin. Cernousek birdied No. 16 to square the match then pared the extra hole, while Wallin bogeyed.

“Zoe closed out her match, which was huge, and how about a freshman beating out one of the top players in the world in extra holes to get us to the semis?” A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We’re blessed to have her for three more years.”

Cernousek was the only Aggie to win her match in the semifinal round. She defeated Oregon’s Sofie Kibsga Nielsen 1 up with a 4-over 76.

Oregon’s Ching-Tzu Chen defeated Fernandez Garcia-Poggio 2 and 1. Duck junior Briana Chacon knocked off senior Hailee Cooper 2 and 1. Oregon senior Tze-Han Lin beat Jennie Park 2 and 1, and Hsin-Yu Lu topped Slaughter 3 and 2.

It took Cernousek eight holes to gain a lead over Nielsen, but it was one of the afternoon’s only bright spots for the Aggies, who fell behind in the other four matches by the 11th hole. Park missed a short par putt on No. 14 that would have tied her match, one of several near-misses that led to three-putts that the Aggies suffered on the back nine.

“It’s a game of inches,” Chadwell said. “The ones I saw, it wasn’t the putt to make. It was the putt that got them there in the first place. We weren’t really good with speed control in our lag situations, and that would force us to have to make, percentagewise, a very tough one for par.”

One bright spot of the Aggies’ final round was a 16th hole ace by Fernandez Garcia-Poggio. Her tee shot on the 135-yard par 3 landed just short of the pin and rolled into the hole for her second hole-in-one of the week. She also aced a hole during a practice round, Chadwell said.

At the time, Chadwell hoped Fernandez Garcia-Poggio’s ace could spark a turnaround.

“It’s tough to close out matches, and we just need one good thing to happen,” Chadwell said. “Sometimes that turns the whole tide of the match and gets us going.”

The Aggies had outperformed Oregon in the preliminary stroke-play portion of the tournament, finishing the four rounds at 2 under compared to Oregon’s 12 over.

Tuesday marked the first time the Aggie women’s golf team had reached the match-play portion of the NCAA Championship, a feat accomplished in Chadwell’s first year in charge of the program. While the loss was tough to swallow, it points to an upward trajectory for the Aggies, he said.

“I think that’s the exciting thing,” Chadwell said. “This is just year one. We’re competing with programs today that have had multiple top recruiting classes and have been around for a while. So we stuck our nose in there and we competed with the best in the country and I’m proud of them for that. Maybe now we’ll be taken seriously as a golf school.”

