SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team closed stroke play strong Monday at the NCAA Championship to advance to match play for the second straight year.

A&M shot 1-under 287 in the fourth round at the Grayhawk Golf Club to finish seventh among 15 teams at 4-over 1,156. The Aggies will face second-seeded Texas at 8:20 a.m. in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. The winner will advance to the semifinals later in the day against Wake Forest or Florida State.

A&M, which was seventh heading into the final round of stroke play, dipped below eighth place, the cutoff spot for match play, but had six birdies in the closing four holes, playing the stretch in 4 under to easily advance.

“That was just a huge back nine,” A&M coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “And that nine is not easy.”

It was the second straight day A&M had to recover from a poor start.

“At some point, we need to get off to a good start,” Chadwell said. “We have to get off to a good start if we’re going to beat any good teams.”

Stanford won at 19-under 1,133. Texas shot 14 under to edge Wake Forest by a shot. South Carolina was fourth at 1 over followed by Southern California (2 over), Florida State (3 over), A&M and Pepperdine (8 over). New Mexico and Arizona both shot 11 over to tie for ninth, missing match play by three strokes.

Andela Cernousek shot even par Monday to finish at 3-under 285, tying for 14th. The sophomore was 3 over heading into the final four holes but had three straight birdies, the last coming on the par-3 No. 8 when she hit her tee shot 5 feet from the pin.

“Today, I didn’t really see the scoreboard,” Cernousek said. “I was trying to not look. I didn’t really know what was going on. I just felt the energy from the rest of the team and everything was good. I didn’t know it was like that close this whole time.”

Jennie Park shot 71=293 to tie for 48th. Her first sub-par round of the event was highlighted by an eagle on the par-8 15 when she holed a 60-foot shot. A&M was 11th at the time, two shots out of making the cut.

“We didn’t get off to another great start today,” Chadwell said. “We had numerous three putts, bad wedge shots. Then we played a pretty good, clean back nine, which was the front nine.”

The shot not only sparked Park, but the team.

Zoe Slaughter shot even par to also finish at 293, making a birdie on the par-4 first, the course’s toughest hole. Hailee Cooper (72=294, tied for 52nd) with four birdies. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (80=304, 72nd) rounded out the lineup.

A&M has experience in match play, having reached the semifinals of the NCAA Championship last year and winning the Southeastern Conference title this year.

“I couple people asked me how we felt going into today and I said our experience will carry us through,” Chadwell said.

The Golf Channel will have coverage of the semifinal match from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.