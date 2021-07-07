Texas A&M women's golf team adds Houston’s Zoe Slaughter

The Texas A&M women’s golf team added Houston transfer Zoe Slaughter on Wednesday. Slaughter is the second recruit to sign under new head coach Gerrod Chadwell, who came from Houston to replace Andrea Gaston. Slaughter joins Texas transfer Hailee Cooper, who signed with the Aggies in June. Slaughter is the 2021 American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, and had a 73.33 stroke average and three top 10 finishes in her first year with the Cougars.