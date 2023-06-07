Texas A&M has hired three-time LPGA Tour winner and 2011 NCAA champion Austin Dods (Ernst) as an assistant for women’s golf coach Gerrod Chadwell.

Dods won the 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, the 2014 Portland Classic and the 2021 LPGA Drive on Championship.

Dods, who was born in Greenville, South Carolina, played two seasons at LSU, turning pro after her sophomore season. She won the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Individual Championship when she shot 7-under 281 at the Traditions Golf Club in Aggieland.

Dods joins Giovana Maymon, who played at Baylor, was hired two years ago after Chadwell was hired from Houston.

“My husband Jason and I are excited to make the move to Aggieland as I take a big step in my career to be a part of the women’s golf team and join the Texas A&M family,” Dods said in a school release. “Thank you to Coach Gerrod Chadwell for giving me this opportunity to work with an incredible program. Gig ‘Em!”

A&M has reached match play of the NCAA Championships in both of Chadwell's seasons.

“What a time to be a member of the Aggie women’s golf team,” Chadwell said. “I could not be more excited about adding Austin to our family. Austin brings a wealth of knowledge, playing ability and instructional background to the table. Her skill set will only help further develop our young ladies on and off the golf course and help us identify future Aggies to bring into our program. Aggieland, please help me welcome Austin and her husband Ja-son! Gig ‘Em!”