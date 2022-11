The Texas A&M women’s golf team signed Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio and Sky Sudberry on Wednesday.

Fernández García-Poggio, the younger sister of A&M senior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio from Madrid, Spain, is the 25th-ranked amateur in the world. She has won five tournaments and finished in the top 10 19 times since 2021.

Sudberry is from The Woodlands and ranked third in Texas and 18th in the United States in the class of 2023.