 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M women’s golf team places second at Oklahoma’s Schooner Fall Classic
0 comments

Texas A&M women’s golf team places second at Oklahoma’s Schooner Fall Classic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAN, Okla. -- The Texas A&M women’s golf team finished in second place at Oklahoma’s Schooner Fall Classic at 4-over 844, earning its highest finish since the 2017-2018 season at the Belmar Golf Club on Monday.

No. 3 Oklahoma State came in first at 824, followed by A&M, Baylor (848), Illinois (855) and Florida State (855).

A&M secured its second consecutive top 4 finish this season after four Aggies finished at par-or-better in the final round. Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio finished third at 3-under 207 on the individual leaderboard, followed by Zoe Slaughter (t7; 1-over 211), Jennie Park (t15; 3-over 213), Adela Cernousek (t33; 7-over 217) and Ava Schwienteck (t54; 13-over 223).

A&M will travel to compete in the Jim West Invitational in San Marcos on Oct. 17-18.

Texas A&M University logo
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert