Texas A&M women’s golf team places second at Oklahoma’s Schooner Fall Classic

NORMAN, Okla. -- The Texas A&M women’s golf team finished in second place at Oklahoma’s Schooner Fall Classic at 4-over 844, earning its highest finish since the 2017-2018 season at the Belmar Golf Club on Monday.

No. 3 Oklahoma State came in first at 824, followed by A&M, Baylor (848), Illinois (855) and Florida State (855).

A&M secured its second consecutive top 4 finish this season after four Aggies finished at par-or-better in the final round. Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio finished third at 3-under 207 on the individual leaderboard, followed by Zoe Slaughter (t7; 1-over 211), Jennie Park (t15; 3-over 213), Adela Cernousek (t33; 7-over 217) and Ava Schwienteck (t54; 13-over 223).

A&M will travel to compete in the Jim West Invitational in San Marcos on Oct. 17-18.