Texas A&M women in fourth:

 The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot an opening-round 13-over-par 301 for fourth place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday.

Mississippi State shot 1-under 287 to lead the 11-team field followed by Ole Miss 296, Arkansas 299 and A&M. A&M sophomore Adela Cernousek shot 1-under 71 to tie Ole Miss’ Andrea Lingnell for second, six shots back of Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez.

A&M’s other scores were senior Jennie Park 74, tied for 10th; graduate Hailee Cooper and senior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio both 78, tied for 33rd; and junior Zoe Slaughter 82, tied for 44th .

The second round will be Tuesday.

— Eagle staff report

