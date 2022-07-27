Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett ranked third nationally to open men's golf season

Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett is ranked third in the preseason PGA Tour university velocity global rankings announced Wednesday. Bennett topped the rankings for 12 weeks last season with one victory and seven top 10 finishes. He also made the cut at the U.S. Open and tied for 49th earlier this summer at The Country Club just outside of Boston.
At the end of the upcoming men’s college golf season, the top five finishers on the university rankings will earn membership on the Korn Ferry Tour with Nos. 6-15 earning spots on PGA Tour Canada or PGA Tour Latinoamerica.