Texas A&M senior Courtney Dow earns individual bid to NCAA women's golf regional

Texas A&M senior Courtney Dow received an individual bid to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional set for May 10-12, the NCAA announced Wednesday. Dow leads A&M and ranks 16th in the Southeastern Conference with a 73.07 stroke average.

The top six teams in the regional’s 18-team field will advance to the NCAA Championship with the top three individuals not on advancing teams also earning a spot in the national tournament. The NCAA Championship is set for May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.