Texas A&M’s Zoe Slaughter ties lowest round in women’s golf program history
SAN MARCOS — Texas A&M’s Zoe Slaughter tied the lowest round in women’s golf program history after shooting 8-under 64 in the final round of the Jim West Challenge at the Kissing Tree Golf Club on Monday.

Slaughter finished 13th overall at 6-under 210 after being tied for 36th after day one. The Aggies finished in sixth place at 11-under 853, which is the fifth-lowest team score in school history.

Also tied with Slaughter on the individual leaderboard at 13th was A&M’s Adela Cernousek and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio. Jennie Park finished tied for 62nd at 9-over 225, while Hailee Cooper came in 68th at 12-over 228.

The Aggies will travel to compete in The Ally on Oct. 25-27 at the Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

