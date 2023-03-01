Texas A&M’s Zoe Slaughter was named the Southeastern Conference women’s golfer of the week Wednesday. Slaughter won the ICON Invitational with a school-record 18-under 198, helping the Aggies set the school mark for team score at 34-under 830 to win the team title.
Texas A&M’s Zoe Slaughter named SEC women’s golfer of week
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
