Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett wins men’s title at Spirit International

TRINITY — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett won the men’s individual title and led the United States to the team victory at the Spirit International on Saturday at Whispering Pines Golf Club.

Bennett shot a final-round 69 to finish at 6-under 210 in first place by two strokes over Sweden’s Hugo Townsend (69–212). Bennett’s effort helped USA finish at 28-under 620 after a final-round 205 for a runaway victory in the team standings. Canada placed second at 7-under 641 after a 221 followed by Sweden (213–642), France (220–646) and England (217–648).

A&M freshman Adela Cernousek also competed in the event for France, finishing eighth on the women’s side at 74–216 (even par). USA’s Rose Zhang won the women’s individual title at 10-under 206 after a final-round 69.

The Aggie golf teams are off until next year. A&M’s men will begin the spring schedule at the Sea Best Invitational on Jan. 31 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, while the women will open their spring at The Icon in Humble at the Golf Club of Houston’s Tournament Course on Feb. 22.