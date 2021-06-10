 Skip to main content
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett to compete for US at Palmer Cup starting Friday
Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett to compete for US at Palmer Cup starting Friday

Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett will play for Team USA in the 25th Arnold Palmer Cup beginning Friday at the Rich Harvest Farms Golf Course in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Bennett will team with Duke’s Erica Shepard in a mixed four-ball match against the International team’s Hugo Townsend of Boise State and Beatrice Wallin of Florida State.

The Palmer Cup also will feature a morning round of foursomes and afternoon mixed four-ball matches Saturday with single matches Sunday.

Bennett is the fifth Aggie to compete in the event, joining Chandler Phillips (2017-19), Maddie Szeryk (2018), Ignacio Elvira (2011) and Andrea Pavan (2009-10).

